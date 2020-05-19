Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,059 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,804 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $22,282,000 after acquiring an additional 24,185 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $2,162,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 35.0% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 60,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,693,000 after acquiring an additional 15,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Phillips 66 from $139.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $110.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Phillips 66 from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Sunday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

In other news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.71 per share, with a total value of $153,420.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Kramer Adams acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.40 per share, with a total value of $95,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,273.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 4,250 shares of company stock worth $323,850. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX opened at $76.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $40.04 and a 12-month high of $119.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a PE ratio of 112.18, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.39. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.72%.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Story: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.