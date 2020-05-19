PIBBLE Tops 1-Day Volume of $64,128.00 (PIB)

PIBBLE (CURRENCY:PIB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 19th. PIBBLE has a total market cap of $855,361.71 and $64,128.00 worth of PIBBLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, PIBBLE has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One PIBBLE token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002102 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010299 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.39 or 0.02065863 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00087554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.07 or 0.00175954 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00040279 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

About PIBBLE

PIBBLE’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,633,103,480 tokens. PIBBLE’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. PIBBLE’s official website is www.pibble.io. PIBBLE’s official message board is medium.com/@pibbleio.

Buying and Selling PIBBLE

PIBBLE can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIBBLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PIBBLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PIBBLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

