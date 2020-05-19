Pillar (PLR) Trading 10.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pillar (CURRENCY:PLR) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. Pillar has a market capitalization of $4.01 million and approximately $7,362.00 worth of Pillar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pillar token can now be bought for about $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pillar has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00042479 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.03430914 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00053387 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002124 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00031205 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00004304 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002279 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010290 BTC.

Pillar Token Profile

PLR is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Pillar’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 259,348,201 tokens. Pillar’s official Twitter account is @PillarWallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pillar’s official website is pillarproject.io. The Reddit community for Pillar is /r/PillarProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pillar’s official message board is medium.com/pillarproject.

Pillar Token Trading

Pillar can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pillar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pillar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pillar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

