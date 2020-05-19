Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 10,543 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,543 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF comprises 2.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 53,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 16,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 194,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,525,000 after buying an additional 17,988 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TOTL traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.99. 659,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 583,694. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.93. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $46.54 and a twelve month high of $51.79.

