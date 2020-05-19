Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 19,451 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 65.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VTI. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 78,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares during the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.02. 3,179,069 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,634,402. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $109.49 and a twelve month high of $172.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.22.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.