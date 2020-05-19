Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 6,567 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 16.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,567 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $553,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,776,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $304,668,000 after acquiring an additional 221,248 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $738,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,000 after acquiring an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,060 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 18,458,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,407,693. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.88 and a 12-month high of $44.56. The stock has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.18 and its 200 day moving average is $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

In related news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $2,460,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,123,943.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total value of $83,641.35. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,647 shares in the company, valued at $369,962.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Pfizer from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.28.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

