Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,135 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IEMG. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

IEMG stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,146,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,149,529. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.65 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $42.28 and its 200-day moving average is $48.69.

