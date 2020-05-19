Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 588 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,427 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 588 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 1776 Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $0.83 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.73. The stock had a trading volume of 5,210,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,244,769. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $263.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $287.36. The firm has a market cap of $279.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $298.00 to $317.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $355.00 to $330.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $320.46.

In related news, Director Julius Genachowski sold 2,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.79, for a total value of $566,116.11. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,029.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,115. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

