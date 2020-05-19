Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Short Interest Update

Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,850,000 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the April 30th total of 2,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PNW traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $72.59. The stock had a trading volume of 638,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,151,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.62. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $60.05 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.36.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 16.22% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of $0.7825 per share. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

In other news, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Hatfield sold 20,000 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.34, for a total transaction of $1,986,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zimmer Partners LP raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 175.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,412,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $182,848,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,563 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $1,313,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $59,000. New England Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 6.9% during the first quarter. New England Asset Management Inc. now owns 50,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $4,193,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $81.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.55.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

