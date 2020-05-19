Piper Sandler Comments on Douglas Emmett, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:DEI)

Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Douglas Emmett in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.12 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.13.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI raised Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.50.

Shares of NYSE DEI opened at $25.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.42. Douglas Emmett has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, for a total transaction of $300,988.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,456. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 219,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,648,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares during the period. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 48,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,129,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.