PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

PJT Partners Inc (NYSE:PJT) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,700 shares, a drop of 18.1% from the April 30th total of 735,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 240,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PJT shares. ValuEngine raised PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on PJT Partners from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PJT Partners from $59.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut PJT Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on PJT Partners from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.75.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

NYSE PJT traded up $1.89 on Tuesday, hitting $49.57. 251,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,483. PJT Partners has a 52 week low of $23.63 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.71 and a 200-day moving average of $44.19.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $200.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.48 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 5.99%. As a group, analysts predict that PJT Partners will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

In other news, General Counsel James W. Cuminale sold 13,369 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.14, for a total value of $656,952.66. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,514.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 25,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.