PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 20,229 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,174,639 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,229 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.31% of Stryker worth $195,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Stryker by 86.3% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Stryker by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 4,063 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Empire Life Investments Inc. boosted its position in Stryker by 62.4% in the fourth quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 107,801 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYK traded down $3.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,165,820. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.81 and its 200 day moving average is $195.61. The firm has a market cap of $67.57 billion, a PE ratio of 33.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $124.54 and a 1 year high of $226.30.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stryker from $229.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stryker from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.23.

In other Stryker news, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total value of $595,518.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,019.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,670 shares of company stock worth $2,380,526. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

