PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IGSB) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,004,027 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,969 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 1.35% of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $209,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Independence Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

IGSB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,246,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,219. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.28 and its 200-day moving average is $53.40. iShares Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

