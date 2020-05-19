PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,199,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.32% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $460,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 815.3% in the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 675,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,233,000 after purchasing an additional 602,047 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,388,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,426,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,734,388,000 after acquiring an additional 457,631 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $89,479,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 822.6% during the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 473,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,976,000 after acquiring an additional 421,963 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.04. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,779. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $153.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $184.40. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $117.87 and a one year high of $210.86.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Story: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.