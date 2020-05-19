PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,695,395 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 617,898 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 5.76% of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF worth $251,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $5,513,000. Change Path LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 200,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,216,000 after buying an additional 7,663 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 2,090.2% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 124,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,735,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,541,000.

NYSEARCA SCHH traded up $2.16 on Tuesday, reaching $33.38. 1,492,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838,829. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $26.31 and a one year high of $48.62. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.89.

Recommended Story: What does earnings per share mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.