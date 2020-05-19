PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $191.70 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,197 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 3.37% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $191,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $122,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares during the period. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,431,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,999,000. Finally, Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 106,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,897,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter.

VOT traded down $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $152.00. The stock had a trading volume of 160,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,694. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $139.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $106.07 and a one year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

