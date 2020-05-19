PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $192.50 Million Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,926,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,648 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.21% of Texas Instruments worth $192,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 160,260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 123,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 75.4% in the first quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 17,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 7,498 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $200,000. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TXN traded down $1.74 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $112.68. 4,594,732 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,554,901. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $135.70. The stock has a market cap of $105.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.70%.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,185 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.57, for a total transaction of $368,090.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,139,805.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down from $140.00) on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.13.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

