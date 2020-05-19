PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $211.96 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,607,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137,450 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.91% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $211,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,422,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,657,000 after purchasing an additional 806,228 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,096,000 after buying an additional 523,937 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,088,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,240,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,531,000 after buying an additional 319,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 394,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,026,000 after acquiring an additional 165,624 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VOE traded up $4.79 on Tuesday, hitting $91.08. 443,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 706,026. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.60 and its 200-day moving average is $106.30. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $67.66 and a 12 month high of $122.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

Featured Story: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.