PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $279.67 Million Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,063,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 104,786 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 2.39% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $279,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,128,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock traded up $17.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $305.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,493,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,712,425. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $336.51. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $384.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.1098 dividend. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.