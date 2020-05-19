PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $294.93 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,845,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94,752 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.49% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $294,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 46,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $35.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,689,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,796,965. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.99. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $28.46 and a 1-year high of $44.67.

