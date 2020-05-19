PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,902,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,264 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.48% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $231,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $505,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,000,000 after purchasing an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 56,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,842,000 after purchasing an additional 21,248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter.

IWP stock traded up $4.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $147.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,479. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $133.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.76. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

