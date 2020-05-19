PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 193,129 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,882,208 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,129 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $317,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock traded down $0.69 on Tuesday, hitting $59.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,979,234 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.56 and a 200-day moving average of $62.64. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45.

