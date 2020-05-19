PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 38,473 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,048,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,473 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 2.52% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $360,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VV. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VV traded down $1.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $134.95. The company had a trading volume of 258,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,846. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.27. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $100.90 and a one year high of $156.45.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.