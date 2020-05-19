PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 914,787 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,418,498 shares of the company’s stock after selling 914,787 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.90% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $386,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEU. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,980,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,698.5% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,204,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,415,000 after buying an additional 2,081,606 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 30,601,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,917,713 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $99,726,000. Finally, Strid Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $43,626,000.

Shares of VEU stock traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.97. The company had a trading volume of 4,963,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,167. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $54.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.94.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

