PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 95,892 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,816,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,892 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up about 0.6% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.98% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $496,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 675,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,669,000 after purchasing an additional 54,292 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 490,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,144,000 after purchasing an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 139,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,705,000 after buying an additional 46,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 20,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BND traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, hitting $87.30. 3,083,038 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,845,567. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.02 and a 200-day moving average of $85.15. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $89.32.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Story: Short Selling Stocks and Day Traders



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.