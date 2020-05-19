PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,270,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,902 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 1.07% of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF worth $324,342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Drexel Morgan & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Drexel Morgan & Co. now owns 38,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $697,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 73,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,248,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 87,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,483,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares during the period.

Shares of IWD stock traded down $1.79 on Tuesday, reaching $107.97. 1,352,849 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045,084. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.72. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $84.11 and a 1-year high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

