Power Integrations’ (POWI) Buy Rating Reiterated at Loop Capital

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Loop Capital in a research report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $117.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.91% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Power Integrations from $105.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.20.

Get Power Integrations alerts:

POWI stock opened at $108.42 on Monday. Power Integrations has a 52 week low of $64.95 and a 52 week high of $111.56. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.19 and its 200 day moving average is $95.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 1.06.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Power Integrations had a net margin of 45.82% and a return on equity of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $109.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Power Integrations will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 940 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.28, for a total transaction of $76,403.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Ben Sutherland sold 728 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.08, for a total transaction of $78,682.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,943,126.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,590 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,153. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 141.3% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $42,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Cognios Capital LLC purchased a new position in Power Integrations in the first quarter worth about $69,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current (DC) power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than 1 watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, and other consumer and industrial applications, as well as light-emitting diode lighting.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for Power Integrations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Integrations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.