Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 89.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,795 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,865 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Progressive during the first quarter worth $36,000. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 701.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 268.9% in the fourth quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 78.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PGR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Progressive from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Progressive presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.63.

NYSE:PGR opened at $76.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.63. Progressive Corp has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $44.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.52.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.66. Progressive had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 26.80%. The firm had revenue of $9.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Progressive’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 34,468 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $2,713,665.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 352,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,749,333.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total value of $1,186,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 362,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,667,233.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

