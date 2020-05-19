Prometeus (PROM) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.81 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. During the last week, Prometeus has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prometeus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.79 or 0.00008123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Bittrex. Prometeus has a market cap of $4.81 million and $710,572.00 worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010277 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.55 or 0.02065426 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00087644 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00176418 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00040373 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Prometeus Profile

Prometeus' total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,100,000 tokens.

Prometeus' official message board is medium.com/prometeus-network. Prometeus' official website is prometeus.io.

Buying and Selling Prometeus

Prometeus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prometeus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

