Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc Cut by Analyst (NYSE:MAA)

Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) – Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.55 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q1 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.79 EPS.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

MAA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $131.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Mid-America Apartment Communities currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

MAA opened at $114.36 on Tuesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $148.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $12.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $108.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $418.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.60 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 5.33% and a net margin of 19.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 26,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,546,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.7% during the first quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, CFO Albert M. Campbell III sold 273 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total transaction of $25,386.27. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,020,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 340 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $33,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,828,953.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,876 shares of company stock valued at $278,324 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 61.07%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Recommended Story: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.