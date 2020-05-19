Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:OLLI) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a note issued to investors on Sunday, May 17th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. KeyCorp currently has a “Positive” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLLI. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $67.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.94.

Shares of NASDAQ OLLI opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $103.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $422.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.08 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 28,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,034,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,858,305. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Omar Segura sold 16,190 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $728,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,820. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,790 shares of company stock valued at $4,324,917 in the last ninety days. 16.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 100.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth $67,000.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

