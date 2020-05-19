Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Reduced by Analyst

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report released on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.71. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s FY2021 earnings at $2.96 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.12 EPS.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CL. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $70.22 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $77.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.97, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,330,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after purchasing an additional 863,629 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $1,168,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 856,042 shares in the company, valued at $56,361,805.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock valued at $5,774,879. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

