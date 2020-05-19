Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Newmark Group Inc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:NMRK)

Newmark Group Inc (NASDAQ:NMRK) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Newmark Group in a research note issued on Monday, May 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Newmark Group’s FY2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Get Newmark Group alerts:

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.14). Newmark Group had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $483.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.27 million.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NMRK. TheStreet downgraded Newmark Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Newmark Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Newmark Group from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Newmark Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.48.

Shares of NMRK opened at $3.57 on Tuesday. Newmark Group has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $13.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $633.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 27th. Newmark Group’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Newmark Group by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,445,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Newmark Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of Newmark Group by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 14,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Newmark Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.14% of the company’s stock.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. Its investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment sales; and agency leasing, property management, valuation and advisory, and diligence and underwriting, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, debt and structured finance, and loan sales under the Newmark Knight Frank name.

Featured Article: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Newmark Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmark Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.