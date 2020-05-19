Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Primo Water in a research note issued on Sunday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.06. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primo Water’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The company had revenue of $600.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $602.40 million. Primo Water had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 7.11%.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on PRMW. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Primo Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Primo Water from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.96.

PRMW stock opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10. Primo Water has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In other Primo Water news, CEO Thomas Harrington bought 84,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.08 per share, with a total value of $1,014,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,049,124.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Primo Water by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,258,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,802,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,630,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 8.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 693,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,517,000 after purchasing an additional 52,331 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Primo Water in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,413,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Primo Water by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Primo Water Company Profile

Primo Water Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides multi-gallon purified bottled water, self-service refill water, and water dispensers in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: Refill, Exchange, and Dispensers. The Refill segment sells filtered drinking water dispensed directly to consumers through self-service machines.

