Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Fiserv Inc Lowered by William Blair (NASDAQ:FISV)

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fiserv in a report issued on Monday, May 18th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.25. William Blair also issued estimates for Fiserv’s Q4 2020 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.33 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on FISV. Cfra cut their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised shares of Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $119.92.

Shares of FISV opened at $105.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.14.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,663,361.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total transaction of $1,871,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 385,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,074,697.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its stake in Fiserv by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its stake in Fiserv by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

