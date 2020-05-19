Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 20.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,068 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,784 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after buying an additional 1,201,086 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after acquiring an additional 122,572 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after acquiring an additional 160,464 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after acquiring an additional 41,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in Quanta Services by 21.2% in the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after acquiring an additional 552,598 shares in the last quarter. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PWR opened at $31.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.82. Quanta Services Inc has a 1-year low of $23.77 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.15.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. Quanta Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PWR. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.50.

In other Quanta Services news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total value of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

