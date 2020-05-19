Quark (QRK) Reaches Market Cap of $2.08 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 19th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for $0.0079 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $2.08 million and $353.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quark has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000335 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Quark Profile

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 264,591,633 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc.

Buying and Selling Quark

Quark can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

