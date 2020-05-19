Quilter Plc Acquires 39,702 Shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 420,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,702 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc owned 0.21% of Sprott Physical Silver Trust worth $2,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 50.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 115,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 612,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after buying an additional 69,780 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 60,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the period.

PSLV stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.22. 4,760,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,557. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $4.34 and a 1 year high of $7.19.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

