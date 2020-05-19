Quilter Plc Acquires 68,414 Shares of Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 691,117 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,414 shares during the period. Ares Management comprises approximately 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Quilter Plc owned approximately 0.52% of Ares Management worth $21,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ARES. Capital International Investors raised its position in Ares Management by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,586,942 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $235,088,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Management in the fourth quarter valued at about $92,004,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,428,388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $50,979,000 after acquiring an additional 96,904 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ares Management by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,218,076 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,474,000 after acquiring an additional 267,823 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ares Management by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 920,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 51,739 shares in the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.04 on Tuesday, hitting $34.67. 642,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,459. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ares Management Corp has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.87.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $411.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.82 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management Corp will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.81%.

In other news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 32,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.28, for a total value of $1,126,612.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $87,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,129,067 shares of company stock valued at $39,635,254 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 151.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ares Management from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Ares Management from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.45.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

