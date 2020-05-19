Quilter Plc Decreases Holdings in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,097 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 5,274 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile Us comprises approximately 1.8% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $27,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in T-Mobile Us by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,938 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after buying an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile Us by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 83,816 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109 shares in the last quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC raised its position in shares of T-Mobile Us by 171.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 229,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,964,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,623,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in T-Mobile Us by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 3,428 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. 32.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get T-Mobile Us alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile Us in a report on Monday, March 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus lifted their target price on T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Nomura Securities increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile Us from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.32.

Shares of NASDAQ TMUS traded down $3.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $98.60. The company had a trading volume of 21,393,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,483,199. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. T-Mobile Us Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.50 and a fifty-two week high of $102.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.80.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. T-Mobile Us had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $11.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

About T-Mobile Us

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile Us Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile Us and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.