Quilter Plc Decreases Position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF)

Quilter Plc reduced its position in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 12.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 245,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,627 shares during the period. Quilter Plc owned about 0.12% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $3,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $903,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 60,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 14,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000.

NYSEAMERICAN CEF traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $16.21. 1,640,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,281,305. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $11.95 and a 52-week high of $16.48.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

