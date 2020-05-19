Quilter Plc Has $12.60 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,177 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 0.8% of Quilter Plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 203,409 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,559,000 after acquiring an additional 47,789 shares during the last quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd raised its holdings in Alibaba Group by 182.7% in the 1st quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 8,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alibaba Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,160,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $809,044,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares during the period. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 223.3% during the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 30,401 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 20,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 122,611 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $23,845,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. 47.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BABA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Alibaba Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $219.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.55.

Shares of BABA stock traded up $1.92 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $217.20. The company had a trading volume of 21,377,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,438,117. The company has a market cap of $558.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 12 month low of $147.95 and a 12 month high of $231.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.95.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

