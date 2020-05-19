Quilter Plc Has $17.13 Million Stake in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Quilter Plc lowered its position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 806,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 23,417 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for 1.1% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $17,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 70.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $22.21. 62,027,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,869,164. Bank of America Corp has a fifty-two week low of $17.95 and a fifty-two week high of $35.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.59. The company has a market cap of $192.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $22.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Corp will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.74.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

