Quilter Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Quilter Plc raised its stake in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the quarter. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $4,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Republic Services by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,827,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $974,761,000 after acquiring an additional 50,532 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Republic Services by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,898,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,845,000 after buying an additional 77,600 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,364,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,566,000 after acquiring an additional 464,369 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $235,611,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,171,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $194,616,000 after acquiring an additional 349,918 shares during the period. 57.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $81.01. 1,216,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.03. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.37 and a fifty-two week high of $100.91. The stock has a market cap of $25.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.61.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

In other Republic Services news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 3,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $286,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $112,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,538,114.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,080 shares of company stock valued at $668,045. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on RSG shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Republic Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Republic Services from $102.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Republic Services from $109.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

