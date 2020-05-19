Quilter Plc Purchases 22,544 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Quilter Plc lifted its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 129,493 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,544 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,611,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter valued at about $858,681,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in American Express by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,412,522 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $673,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,294 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new stake in American Express during the first quarter worth about $123,283,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth about $161,357,000. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AXP traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $87.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,919,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,417,080. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $66.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.38.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The payment services company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.29. American Express had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The firm had revenue of $10.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

AXP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Express from $117.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America cut shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.83.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

