Quilter Plc Purchases 2,559 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Quilter Plc grew its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 180,087 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,559 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises about 2.0% of Quilter Plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Facebook were worth $30,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 105,111 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $21,574,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Facebook by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 11,601 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,881,000. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 235,449 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $48,326,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Facebook stock traded up $3.69 on Tuesday, hitting $216.88. 31,800,930 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,019,559. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.10 and a 12-month high of $224.20. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $617.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.07). Facebook had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 21.54%. The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total value of $2,139,264.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.10, for a total value of $41,341.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,177.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,353 shares of company stock valued at $7,519,349 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.30.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

