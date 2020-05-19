Quilter Plc Raises Position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Quilter Plc increased its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 9.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,957 shares during the period. Marsh & McLennan Companies makes up about 1.4% of Quilter Plc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,676,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,412,306,000 after buying an additional 4,206,455 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $457,278,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,886,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,707,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,186 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,667,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $519,979,000 after purchasing an additional 833,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,342,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,709,286,000 after buying an additional 695,443 shares during the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. UBS Group upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Scott Mcdonald sold 5,972 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.39, for a total value of $712,997.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MMC stock traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $105.53. 2,224,612 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,638,908. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.76. The company has a market cap of $52.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 0.88. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.33 and a 1 year high of $119.88.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were issued a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

