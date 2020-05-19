Quilter Plc Sells 22,445 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Quilter Plc lessened its holdings in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,445 shares during the period. Quilter Plc’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $3,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marriott International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 280.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 2,444.4% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Marriott International by 75.8% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

MAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Marriott International from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Marriott International from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Nomura Securities cut their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Marriott International from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.81.

MAR traded down $2.95 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.67. 7,082,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,273,243. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43. Marriott International Inc has a one year low of $46.56 and a one year high of $153.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.86 billion, a PE ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 1.64.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.64). Marriott International had a return on equity of 231.22% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

