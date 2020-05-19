Quixant (LON:QXT) Given “Corporate” Rating at FinnCap

Quixant (LON:QXT)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of Quixant to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 185 ($2.43) in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Quixant stock opened at GBX 107 ($1.41) on Tuesday. Quixant has a 1-year low of GBX 50 ($0.66) and a 1-year high of GBX 317.30 ($4.17). The firm has a market capitalization of $68.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 77.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 160.71.

In related news, insider Nigel Payne acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 69 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of £9,660 ($12,707.18). Also, insider Michael Peagram acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 75 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £7,500 ($9,865.82).

Quixant Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of PC based gaming platforms and display solutions for the gaming and slot machine industry worldwide. The company also designs, develops, and delivers electronic displays into the industrial marketplace; and offers gaming monitors, such as floating and standard gaming monitors, and button decks.

