Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.25.

QRTEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 21st. ValuEngine lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. BidaskClub raised Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

NASDAQ:QRTEA opened at $7.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.93. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12-month low of $3.01 and a 12-month high of $14.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a positive return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Qurate Retail Inc Series A will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. George purchased 500,000 shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $2,720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,439,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,268,905.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 30.6% during the first quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 66,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,643 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Makaira Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A by 15.0% during the first quarter. Makaira Partners LLC now owns 5,748,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,094,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $550,000. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,040,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

